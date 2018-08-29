Time for England to look to the future? The questions facing Gareth Southgate

Media playback is not supported on this device Southgate reflects on 'incredible experience'

As England return to action after a memorable World Cup, manager Gareth Southgate is gearing up to face a number of big issues.

Is the time right to start bringing through some promising members of the next generation? Who could be the team's crucial creative midfield player? Who should support Harry Kane in attack? And how can England get the very best out of Raheem Sterling?

Following the disappointment of defeat by Croatia in England's first World Cup semi-final for 28 years, Southgate is set for his first two chances to build on the warmth and goodwill generated by their displays in Russia.

He names his squad on Thursday for their first two post-World Cup matches - as they host Spain in the new Uefa Nations league at Wembley on 8 September and Switzerland in a friendly at Leicester's King Power Stadium three days later.

How seriously will Southgate approach these games?

Very.

The new Uefa Nations League is designed to elevate international breaks above the normal level of friendlies - but Southgate is still sure to experiment.

He has a good base to build on. England's public feel genuine affection for Southgate and his modest, humble squad thanks to the way they went about their business on and off the field in Russia.

By getting to within 90 minutes of a first World Cup final since 1966, England regained the popularity lost after failures at South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, not to mention Euro 2016.

Southgate will want to demonstrate that he can continue that development against an elite country such as Spain. So do not expect him - or England - to take these games lightly.

Who could be England's next generation?

England were fielding a settled team by the World Cup's conclusion. Yet there is room for fresh faces, with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy retiring from international duty in recent days.

In addition, some players are reaching the later stages of their career, such as Manchester United's Ashley Young, a regular on the left-side in Russia, who is now 33.

This gives Southgate the chance to bring England's next generation into his senior plans.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, at just 18, is a glittering young talent who is surely earmarked to take that left-flank slot occupied by Young.

Further forward, attention will focus on two teenagers from Manchester City's present and past, Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

Foden, player of the tournament when England won the under-17 World Cup in October 2017, may have had limited opportunities so far at City but manager Pep Guardiola fully appreciates his value and talent, as do those of influence within the international set-up.

Sancho, a former City youth team-mate of Foden, is on the same path to a full England career.

Vardy's decision to retire leaves an attacking vacancy for the 18-year-old - even though he is more of a wide player.

Sancho, another member of that successful England Under-17 side, has shown he has ambition and single-mindedness, having left the Etihad Stadium in August 2017 for Borussia Dortmund.

That move is paying off. He won high praise for his contribution from the bench in Dortmund's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig at the weekend.

Everton's Ademola Lookman has also been on Southgate's radar for some time but his career has stalled because of his apparent determination to return to RB Leipzig, where he had a successful loan spell last season.

This, plus the arrival of Richarlison and the rejuvenation of Theo Walcott, means he has been marginalised under new Everton manager Marco Silva.

One player who looks certain to return to the England frame, with Cahill having departed the scene, is Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

Gomez would have been a World Cup contender but for an ankle injury sustained playing for England against the Netherlands in March.

The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of a Liverpool defence yet to concede this season.

He has looked comfortable in an England shirt, and is adaptable, having played with some distinction at right-back.

Not all of this young brigade will surface in England's squad on Thursday. But all add to the growing feeling around St George's Park that the senior side's future is one of rich promise.

Southgate's other big questions

England lack a crucial creative midfielder; that was clear as Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic helped Croatia take July's World Cup semi-final away from Southgate's men in Moscow.

There must be great frustration at the manner in which Ruben Loftus-Cheek, impressive in short spells in Russia, is sidelined once more at Chelsea, after a fine season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Jack Wilshere, having left Arsenal for West Ham, is surely facing a fight to revive his England career. Ross Barkley, who played all three of England's games at Brazil 2014 but did not make the squad for Russia, is still in the early throes of rebuilding his career at Chelsea.

Bournemouth's Lewis Cook is highly regarded and Southgate will be pleased to see Harry Winks working his way back at Tottenham after a long injury absence.

Southgate made do and mended in Russia by using Jordan Henderson as the pivot with Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard working around him - but is this really a long-term solution?

Southgate must also decide whether to persevere with Kyle Walker on the right side of a three-man central defence. Walker looked a work in progress, understandably, in that unaccustomed position at the World Cup but he has been ousted at right-back by Kieran Trippier, one of England's real stars in Russia.

Then there are the goalkeeping possibilities. Everton's Jordan Pickford is the established first choice after a brilliant World Cup but his deputy Jack Butland has started the new season in the Championship, with Stoke City not selling him during the summer.

Will this count against him? Unlikely, as Southgate is an ardent admirer.

Joe Hart may yet find his way back into contention after joining Burnley, stepping in for the injured Nick Pope - Southgate's third choice in Russia - and playing ahead of Tom Heaton, a keeper who would have had England ambitions of his own.

In attack, England are reliant on captain and World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, so who will Southgate choose in support?

Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck are options, but Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has made a fine start to the season.

Danny Ings, whose attempts to carve out an England career were cut short by serious knee injuries, has also started to flourish at Southampton.

Can Sterling finally find the spark?

The debate surrounding Raheem Sterling's effectiveness provided the backdrop to England's World Cup campaign.

Sterling's many supporters rightly lauded his work-rate, clever running, pace and resilience. His detractors, with equal justification, pointed to his acute lack of end product.

He has started the season in outstanding form at Manchester City and the feeling persists that he just needs one spark to ignite for England.

Sterling does need to change a narrative shaped by two goals in 44 England appearances and none in his past 26. He had one shot on target and one assist in Russia.

This is not criticism. It is a statement of fact.

Southgate has huge faith in a player whose ability, attitude and place in the squad is beyond question - but England will hope those statistics improve, starting against Spain at Wembley.