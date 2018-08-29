Celtic: Moussa Dembele in talks over future amid Lyon & Marseille reports

Dembele has scored three goals in six games for Celtic this season

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele missed training on Wednesday as manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed there is "big interest" in the player from one club.

Dembele was at Celtic Park with his representatives to discuss his future with chairman Peter Lawwell.

French clubs Marseille and Lyon are reportedly interested in Dembele, 22.

"There's a lot going on with Moussa at the moment," said Rodgers before Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg against Lithuania's Suduva.

"There is speculation around him. Moussa is not a player we want to lose. He's a phenomenal talent. He came in here a couple of years ago and developed the way we thought he would.

"He's not going to be here forever. Like a lot of the European boys, they develop at a great club and look to move on.

"We don't want to lose a top-class player without having a replacement. There hasn't been an official bid as far as I am aware but interest.

"It's the 'what-if?' scenario. You always have to be prepared for that. That's natural. It's not an ideal situation, with a few days to go."

Scotland's transfer window closes on Friday, 31 August.

Rodgers, whose team are level at 1-1 after last week's first leg, would not say if Lyon were the club interested in Dembele.

"It's one where we hope to ensure by the end of the window we are strong," he said. "We are looking for players to come in and freshen up the squad and also fit in to what we are doing.

"There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes to try and improve the squad."

Rodgers reiterated that his interest in Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna had ended - "that is closed, no more to add," - but admits he is looking to trim his squad before Friday

"The squad is way too big, it is as simple as that," he said.

Rodgers said Dembele was "available" for Thursday's game, but planned to speak to the player later on Wednesday.

"I have to be convinced with everyone that plays, that they are fully committed to playing in the game."

Rodgers also confirmed his other French striker, Odsonne Edouard, was back in training after recovering from a knock.

"He's looking very good," the manager added. "He's been a miss for us. He's a big talent and it's great to have him back."