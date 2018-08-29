Barry Bannan: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder extends contract to 2021

Barry Bannan joined Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2015

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The Scotland international, 28, is in his fourth season with the Owls and has started all five of their league games so far this term.

Former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace player Bannan has made 124 appearances in all for Wednesday, scoring five goals.

His existing deal was due to expire in the summer of 2019.