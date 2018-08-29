Kieran O'Hara: Macclesfield Town goalkeeper on Carabao Cup penalty heroics

Kieran O'Hara saves a penalty for Manchester United's under-23s but has yet to make a first-team appearance at Old Trafford

Some goalkeepers prepare meticulously for penalty shootouts.

England's Jordan Pickford consulted a water bottle covered in notes prior to each spot kick against Colombia at the World Cup, while ex-Manchester United keeper Ben Foster used an iPad at Wembley to save two Tottenham penalties during the 2009 League Cup final.

But what if the secret to shootout success is... No preparation at all?

Step forward goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara, who saved four penalties as Macclesfield Town club knocked Walsall out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday by "guessing right on the night".

"It's not really something you can be good at," said O'Hara, who confessed to never having saved that many spot kicks in a single game before.

"You can look out for the run-up, what foot they are, whether they're going to open up their body or cut it across, but you're never going to know for sure where they're going to go.

"After you save the first one, it kind of sets you up for the rest of them. It leaves you thinking that, hopefully, if the boys put their penalties away we've kind of won the tie."

With the teams locked at 3-3 after 90 minutes, the 21-year-old Manchester United loanee denied Andy Cook, Luke Leahy and Kieron Morris from the spot as Macclesfield won the shootout 3-1.

O'Hara had earlier saved Cook's penalty in normal time, albeit Cook scored the rebound.

The Silkmen, who beat League One side Bradford City on penalties in the previous round, have never lost a penalty shootout in their 144-year history having now won eight out of eight.

"I was made aware of that the day before the game," said O'Hara. "When it went to penalties, that was in my mind. Obviously there's no pressure - it is what it is - but I was very impressed with that stat."