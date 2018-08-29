Nathan McGinley: Forest Green sign Middlesbrough defender

Nathan McGinley started seven times while on loan at League Two Wycombe last season.

Forest Green Rovers have signed Middlesbrough left-back Nathan McGinley on loan until January, when he will join the club on an 18-month deal.

The 21-year-old, who can also play as a centre-back, made 11 appearances when on loan at Wycombe for the second half of last season.

McGinley's only first-team game for Boro came earlier this month in a League Cup tie against Notts County.

"I just want to be playing games every week now," he said.

