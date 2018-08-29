Scotland lose Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney to injury

Fulham skipper Tom Cairney has two international caps for Scotland

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has pulled out of the Scotland squad to face Belgium and Albania.

The midfielder had to be substituted during Sunday's 4-2 win over Burnley after picking up an ankle injury.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic said he hoped to have the 27-year-old available for Saturday's game with Brighton.

But the Scottish FA has announced the player's withdrawal from the double-header at Hampden.

Belgium provide friendly opposition on 7 September, with the opening match of the Nations League following three days later.