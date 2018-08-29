Aaron Tshibola: Midfielder returns to Kilmarnock from Aston Villa

Tshibola played 14 games for Kilmarnock last season after joining on loan in January

Aaron Tshibola says he has "unfinished business" after returning to Kilmarnock on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the second half of the last campaign at Rugby Park, making 14 appearances and scoring once for Steve Clarke's side.

The DR Congo international said he "can't wait to get started again".

"We had a great end to last season and it felt like I had unfinished business so it feels right to come back," he told the Ayrshire club's website.

Kilmarnock finished fifth last term with 59 points, their record tally for a top-flight campaign.

"We've got a great bunch of lads in the changing room as well as a great manager and coaching staff," added Tshibola.

"I know there are a few new faces but knowing so many of the players from last year means that I don't need to do much settling back in.

"I played in some great games last season and I feel like there's a lot more to come from me."