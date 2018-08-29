Gareth Bale: Wales forward can handle Real Madrid spotlight - Ryan Giggs

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale became Wales' all-time top goalscorer this year when he scored his 29th goal for his country

Gareth Bale can handle the spotlight on him at Real Madrid in the wake on Cristiano Ronaldo's departure says Wales boss Ryan Giggs.

The 29-year-old has scored in both of Madrid's league games this season since the Portuguese star moved to Juventus.

And Giggs expects the 70-cap Wales international to continue his good run of form despite the added pressure.

"Every year there is pressure on him and he has handled it brilliantly," said Giggs.

"It's a bit different this year because Cristiano has left and there will be more focus on the players who are going to replace the goals and be in the spotlight because a player like Cristiano has gone.

"Gareth can handle anything that is thrown at him."

The Wales boss will be hoping Bale can emulate his form for Madrid with Wales in their Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

Bale has been included in Wales' 25-man squad for the upcoming games, and Giggs says he is sure the Madrid forward will once again perform for the national team.

"This season he has started on fire. There's never really a time when he is not playing well," said Giggs.

"I think always the problem with Gareth has been injury, he's then had to come back and get more game time.

"But when he plays he always plays well and more or less scores."

'More chance of getting to the mirror'

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has made 154 appearances for Portugal, scoring 85 international goals

Giggs himself experienced playing for a club which has just lost Ronaldo when the Portuguese forward left Manchester United for Madrid in 2009.

The Wales boss said players do not have much of a reaction when key players leave but instead see it as an opportunity to challenge yourself.

Asked what it was like when Ronaldo left Manchester, Giggs replied: "You've got more chance of getting to the mirror, that was a lot easier when he left!

"As footballers you just get on with it. Within the dressing room you just get on with it. You realise it is ships in the night, players come and go.

"Of course, when a special player leaves then it's different. At United, we had [Bryan] Robson, [Eric] Cantona, [Roy] Keane, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, all those players left but the club still goes on.

"It's a challenge for yourself to move on and up your game and stop the questions being asked.

"You are used to it as a player."