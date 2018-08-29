Kenny Miller: New Dundee striker 'back to being a soldier' after Livingston exit

Miller was brought in to work alongside assistant boss David Martindale (right) and the existing backroom staff at Livingston

Kenny Miller says he will relish "being a soldier" again at Dundee after his brief stint as Livingston player-boss.

The former Rangers striker, 38, "learnt a lot" at the West Lothian club despite his role ending after just seven weeks.

He cited his relationship with new boss Neil McCann, an old team-mate, as vital in opting for Dundee over St Mirren.

"The way he tries to play will definitely suit the way I want to play, and ultimately I know what he is about," Miller told BBC Sportsound.

"Eighteen years ago when I first joined Rangers, me and wee Neil - or 'the gaffer' as I'll have to call him now - took me under his wing a bit.

"I moved to Livingston, he was living in Livingston, we travelled through together for about a year before I left for Wolves.

"We are pretty like-minded. We both want to win at all costs, whether we are playing tiddlywinks, a training game or a cup final."

Miller insists it was "a tough decision" after being offered "pretty similar" deals by both St Mirren, managed by Alan Stubbs, and Dundee, who are bottom of the Premiership with no points from their opening three games.

"I really enjoyed speaking with [St Mirren chief exceutive] Tony Fitzpatrick and I spoke to Stubbsy a few times," he said.

"Both clubs made me feel very wanted and it was hard to let one down. But you have got to make decisions and stand by them.

"I am fit and raring to go. I'll do whatever I am instructed to do - I am back to being a soldier now. I have just got a desire to play for as long as I can at the highest level I can."

'Livingston was an experience. You live and learn'

Miller is reluctant to discuss the details of his abrupt exit from Livingston, amid reports he was unhappy at being unable to bring in any of his own coaching staff, and the influence of assistant boss David Martindale.

"I am not going to air my dirty laundry in public, but for me there were just things that weren't right - for me and the club," he said.

"It was a bit of everything. I never knew how the dual role would go because I had never experienced it, but I had visions of how I was expecting it to go.

"It was an experience. You live and learn, and I definitely learnt a lot coming out from that.

"When I eventually move back into management, there will be a lot of things that will be done differently.

"As much as I am disappointed, there is a bit of relief now that I know what the role is - go and play and help Dundee, and be the best player I can for the club, starting against Motherwell on Saturday."