Hal Robson-Kanu leaves 'part of my heart' with Wales after international retirement
-
- From the section Wales
Hal Robson-Kanu says he has given up "part of my heart" after retiring from international football with Wales.
The 29-year-old made the announcement as Wales named their squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League games.
Robson-Kanu made a total of 44 appearances for Wales, scoring five goals, most famously Wales' second against Belgium at Euro 2016.
"It has been something I've been honoured to do," Robson-Kanu told BBC Sport Wales.
"However, it has come to a point where I've had to think about putting my family first and lead a more normal life.
"It's been a part of my heart since I pulled on a Wales shirt, to see how we have grown as a group, as a team and as a nation over the eight years, so it was a really tough decision to make.
"I will always want to put on the shirt but now I will look on as a fan and support the nation going forward."
'I didn't look back'
The West Bromwich Albion striker's international career started as part of the England set-up, playing for their Under-19 and Under-20 sides.
However, in 2010 Robson-Kanu made the switch to play for Wales which he qualified to play for through his grandmother.
"It was (ex-Wales caretaker manager and U21 boss) Brian Flynn who had scouted me for four or five years since I was 15 or 16 years old," said Robson-Kanu.
"He (Flynn) said, 'There is a group in Wales, I know you are Welsh, and you could really achieve something'.
"So that was a decision I made as a 20-year-old, to put on the Welsh jersey, a decision my family were really pleased about.
"As soon as I did I didn't look back, it was straight to developing a squad and a team.
"The results and success have shown that and now it's about building on that as a nation to achieve even more."
Wales begin their Nations League campaign against the Republic of Ireland at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 6 September, then face Denmark away on the following Sunday.