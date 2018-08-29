Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
RB Salzburg1Red Star Belgrade0

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Red Star Belgrade

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 1Stankovic
  • 22Lainer
  • 15Ramalho
  • 34Pongracic
  • 17Ulmer
  • 4Haidara
  • 13Wolf
  • 8Samassekou
  • 42Schlager
  • 20Daka
  • 9Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 3van der Werff
  • 7Yabo
  • 11Prevljak
  • 18Minamino
  • 33Walke
  • 45Mwepu
  • 55Todorovic

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 30Stojkovic
  • 90Savic
  • 5Degenek
  • 23Rodic
  • 3Jovicic
  • 7Krsticic
  • 21SimicSubstituted forJovancicat 37'minutes
  • 31Nabouhane
  • 49Radonjic
  • 16Milic

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 9Pavkov
  • 14Srnic
  • 15Babic
  • 22Barbosa
  • 29Jovancic
  • 77Gobeljic
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamRed Star Belgrade
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.

Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda).

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.

Attempt saved. Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Nemanja Radonjic.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannes Wolf with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Dusan Jovancic replaces Veljko Simic.

Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda).

Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marin Pongracic.

Hand ball by Veljko Simic (Crvena Zvezda).

Attempt saved. Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Rodic.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Nabouhane.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Nabouhane.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Milan Borjan (Crvena Zvezda) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patson Daka.

Attempt blocked. Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda).

Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Milan Borjan.

Attempt saved. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Stefan Lainer.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Milos Degenek.

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.

Attempt saved. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Attempt saved. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.

Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hannes Wolf with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vujadin Savic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool63302361712
2Sevilla6231121209
3Spartak Moscow6132913-46
4NK Maribor6033316-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6501145915
2Shakhtar Donetsk640299012
3Napoli6204111106
4Feyenoord6105514-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas6420115614
2FC Porto63121510510
3RB Leipzig62131011-17
4Monaco6024616-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham65101541116
2Real Madrid64111771013
3B Dortmund6024713-62
4Apoel Nicosia6024217-152
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories