First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0.
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Red Star Belgrade
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 1Stankovic
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 34Pongracic
- 17Ulmer
- 4Haidara
- 13Wolf
- 8Samassekou
- 42Schlager
- 20Daka
- 9Dabbur
Substitutes
- 3van der Werff
- 7Yabo
- 11Prevljak
- 18Minamino
- 33Walke
- 45Mwepu
- 55Todorovic
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 30Stojkovic
- 90Savic
- 5Degenek
- 23Rodic
- 3Jovicic
- 7Krsticic
- 21SimicSubstituted forJovancicat 37'minutes
- 31Nabouhane
- 49Radonjic
- 16Milic
Substitutes
- 1Popovic
- 9Pavkov
- 14Srnic
- 15Babic
- 22Barbosa
- 29Jovancic
- 77Gobeljic
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.
Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda).
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.
Attempt saved. Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Nemanja Radonjic.
Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannes Wolf with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Dusan Jovancic replaces Veljko Simic.
Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda).
Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.
Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marin Pongracic.
Hand ball by Veljko Simic (Crvena Zvezda).
Attempt saved. Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Rodic.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Nabouhane.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Nabouhane.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Milan Borjan (Crvena Zvezda) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Attempt blocked. Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda).
Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Milan Borjan.
Attempt saved. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Stefan Lainer.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Milos Degenek.
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.
Attempt saved. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Attempt saved. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.
Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hannes Wolf with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vujadin Savic.