First Half ends, PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 3.
PAOK Salonika v Benfica
Line-ups
PAOK Salonika
- 31Paschalakis
- 3de Matos CruzBooked at 8mins
- 5dos Santos Varela
- 15Crespo
- 20Vieira de Freitas
- 8da Silveira JúniorBooked at 33mins
- 87Cañas Ruiz-Herrera
- 18Limnios
- 10Pelkas
- 7El Kaddouri
- 9Prijovic
Substitutes
- 1Rey
- 28Shakhov
- 34Khacheridi
- 47Akpom
- 70Kitsiou
- 74Warda
- 98Rodrigues Lima
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de AlmeidaBooked at 1mins
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo VieiraBooked at 34mins
- 3Grimaldo
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 5Fejsa
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 18Salvio
- 14Seferovic
- 11Cervi
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 2Conti
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 19Ferreyra
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 79Sequeira
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Gedson Fernandes.
Attempt missed. Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Lubomir Fejsa.
Jose Crespo (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Attempt saved. Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Cañas.
Goal!
Goal! PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 3. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).
Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt saved. Léo Matos (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitrios Pelkas with a cross.
Booking
Jardel (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jardel (Benfica).
Booking
Mauricio (PAOK Salonika) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mauricio (PAOK Salonika).
Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).
Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Matos (PAOK Salonika).
Foul by Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica).
Dimitris Limnios (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar El Kaddouri (PAOK Salonika).
Offside, Benfica. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 2. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Benfica. Franco Cervi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alexandros Paschalakis (PAOK Salonika) after a foul in the penalty area.
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika).
Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar El Kaddouri (PAOK Salonika).
Goal!
Goal! PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 1. Jardel (Benfica) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Vieirinha.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick on the left wing.