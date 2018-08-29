Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
PAOK Salonika1Benfica3

PAOK Salonika v Benfica

Line-ups

PAOK Salonika

  • 31Paschalakis
  • 3de Matos CruzBooked at 8mins
  • 5dos Santos Varela
  • 15Crespo
  • 20Vieira de Freitas
  • 8da Silveira JúniorBooked at 33mins
  • 87Cañas Ruiz-Herrera
  • 18Limnios
  • 10Pelkas
  • 7El Kaddouri
  • 9Prijovic

Substitutes

  • 1Rey
  • 28Shakhov
  • 34Khacheridi
  • 47Akpom
  • 70Kitsiou
  • 74Warda
  • 98Rodrigues Lima

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de AlmeidaBooked at 1mins
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 33Nivaldo VieiraBooked at 34mins
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 5Fejsa
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 18Salvio
  • 14Seferovic
  • 11Cervi

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 2Conti
  • 16Semedo
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 19Ferreyra
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 79Sequeira
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamPAOK SalonikaAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 3.

Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Gedson Fernandes.

Attempt missed. Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Lubomir Fejsa.

Jose Crespo (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).

Attempt saved. Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Cañas.

Goal!

Goal! PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 3. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franco Cervi.

Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).

Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.

Attempt saved. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Attempt saved. Léo Matos (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitrios Pelkas with a cross.

Booking

Jardel (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jardel (Benfica).

Booking

Mauricio (PAOK Salonika) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mauricio (PAOK Salonika).

Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Léo Matos (PAOK Salonika).

Foul by Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica).

Dimitris Limnios (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar El Kaddouri (PAOK Salonika).

Offside, Benfica. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 2. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Benfica. Franco Cervi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Alexandros Paschalakis (PAOK Salonika) after a foul in the penalty area.

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika).

Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar El Kaddouri (PAOK Salonika).

Goal!

Goal! PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 1. Jardel (Benfica) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Vieirinha.

Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).

Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick on the left wing.

