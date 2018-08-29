First Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, BATE Borisov 0.
PSV Eindhoven v BATE Borisov
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 5Schwaab
- 4Viergever
- 6Angelino
- 18Rosario
- 8Hendrix
- 17Bergwijn
- 7Pereiro
- 11Lozano
- 9de Jong
Substitutes
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 15Obispo
- 23Ramselaar
- 33Teze
- 47Ferreira dos Santos
BATE Borisov
- 48Scherbitski
- 17Rios
- 19Milunovic
- 21Filipenko
- 4Filipovic
- 25Baga
- 8Dragun
- 11HlebSubstituted forIvanicat 30'minutes
- 22Stasevich
- 24Tuominen
- 42Volodko
Substitutes
- 5Yablonski
- 7Berezkin
- 10Ivanic
- 13Signevich
- 15Skavysh
- 33Polyakov
- 35Chichkan
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Jeroen Zoet.
Attempt missed. Maksim Volodko (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.
Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).
Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angeliño.
Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Rios with a cross following a corner.
Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Nick Viergever.
Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).
Hand ball by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, BATE Borisov 0. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jorrit Hendrix with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, BATE Borisov. Mirko Ivanic replaces Alyaksandr Hleb because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alyaksandr Hleb (BATE Borisov) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).
Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Denis Scherbitski.
Attempt saved. Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Dmitri Baga (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasse Tuominen.
Foul by Nick Viergever (PSV Eindhoven).
Igor Stasevich (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gastón Pereiro.
Attempt saved. Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Aleksandar Filipovic (BATE Borisov).
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, BATE Borisov 0. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.
Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Aleksey Rios (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven).
Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
Attempt missed. Maksim Volodko (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Denis Scherbitski.
Foul by Maksim Volodko (BATE Borisov).
Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.