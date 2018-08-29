Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
PSV Eindhoven2BATE Borisov0

PSV Eindhoven v BATE Borisov

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22Dumfries
  • 5Schwaab
  • 4Viergever
  • 6Angelino
  • 18Rosario
  • 8Hendrix
  • 17Bergwijn
  • 7Pereiro
  • 11Lozano
  • 9de Jong

Substitutes

  • 2Isimat-Mirin
  • 13Room
  • 14Malen
  • 15Obispo
  • 23Ramselaar
  • 33Teze
  • 47Ferreira dos Santos

BATE Borisov

  • 48Scherbitski
  • 17Rios
  • 19Milunovic
  • 21Filipenko
  • 4Filipovic
  • 25Baga
  • 8Dragun
  • 11HlebSubstituted forIvanicat 30'minutes
  • 22Stasevich
  • 24Tuominen
  • 42Volodko

Substitutes

  • 5Yablonski
  • 7Berezkin
  • 10Ivanic
  • 13Signevich
  • 15Skavysh
  • 33Polyakov
  • 35Chichkan
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamPSV EindhovenAway TeamBATE Borisov
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, BATE Borisov 0.

Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Jeroen Zoet.

Attempt missed. Maksim Volodko (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.

Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).

Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).

Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angeliño.

Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Rios with a cross following a corner.

Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Nick Viergever.

Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).

Hand ball by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).

Goal!

Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, BATE Borisov 0. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jorrit Hendrix with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, BATE Borisov. Mirko Ivanic replaces Alyaksandr Hleb because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Alyaksandr Hleb (BATE Borisov) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).

Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Denis Scherbitski.

Attempt saved. Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Dmitri Baga (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasse Tuominen.

Foul by Nick Viergever (PSV Eindhoven).

Igor Stasevich (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gastón Pereiro.

Attempt saved. Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Aleksandar Filipovic (BATE Borisov).

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, BATE Borisov 0. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.

Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven).

Attempt missed. Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Aleksey Rios (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven).

Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.

Attempt missed. Maksim Volodko (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Denis Scherbitski.

Foul by Maksim Volodko (BATE Borisov).

Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool63302361712
2Sevilla6231121209
3Spartak Moscow6132913-46
4NK Maribor6033316-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6501145915
2Shakhtar Donetsk640299012
3Napoli6204111106
4Feyenoord6105514-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas6420115614
2FC Porto63121510510
3RB Leipzig62131011-17
4Monaco6024616-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham65101541116
2Real Madrid64111771013
3B Dortmund6024713-62
4Apoel Nicosia6024217-152
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories