Craig Levein: Hearts players must repay faith of absent manager - Steven Naismith

Steven Naismith has returned for a second loan spell under Levein at Hearts this season

Hearts players should repay the faith of Craig Levein by beating St Mirren on Saturday for their absent manager, says forward Steven Naismith.

Levein, 53, is recovering after receiving hospital treatment this week.

Assistant boss Austin MacPhee has taken temporary charge of the first team, updating them on Levein's progress.

"I think he is feeling better and asking about football, which I don't think the medics will be too pleased about," Naismith told BBC Sportsound.

"Knowing him, he can't stay away.

"We have to go into this game understanding how well the gaffer has done for us.

"Whether you have been a player here and he has put you in the team and progressed you, or he has brought you to the club in the summer, he has put a lot of faith in a lot of players.

"It is more about going out and winning the game for him at the weekend."

Hearts have won their opening three Premiership fixtures to top the table with a three-point lead over champions Celtic.

Naismith says the players have largely been unaffected by Levein's absence, after Hearts owner Anne Budge addressed the whole squad to inform them of the manager's situation.

"The way it is set up, Austin [MacPhee], Foxy [Liam Fox] and Jon Daly have all got their roles in the working week, and in the build-up to a game, the manager tends to take a back-seat and oversee things.

"So day to day, it hasn't changed too much. The coaches will inevitably take on a bit more responsibility and as players we need to move forward."

Former Scotland boss Levein returned to the dugout a year ago for a second spell as Hearts manager, after three years as the club's director of football.