Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dembele, Aberdeen, Hibs, Gauld, Worrall, Ntcham

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen could try to sign Ryan Gauld on loan from Sporting Lisbon and have made tentative enquiries about the Scottish midfielder's availability. The 22-year-old is in the fifth year of the six-year contract after a £3m switch from Dundee United but has only made two first-team appearances. (Scottish Sun)

England Under-21 defender Joe Worrall is due at Ibrox for a medical on Thursday after Rangers agreed a loan fee with Nottingham Forest after the English Championship outfit were assured he would feature regularly in Scotland. (Daily Record)

Marvin Compper could leave Celtic before Friday's deadline, with the club ready to cut their losses on the injury-plagued German centre-half who has played just 83 minutes of football since his £1m move from Leipzig in January. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have granted Moussa Dembele and his representatives permission to speak to Lyon, the French club who have contacted them about the striker, following talks with the 22-year-old. (The Herald)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has warned that Celtic's prospects of success this season will be seriously undermined if Moussa Dembele, who could join Lyon in a £15m transfer, is sold without a replacement striker being signed before the transfer window closes. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers says he understands why Moussa Dembele would be tempted by a return to France as Lyon prepare to lodge a £20m-plus bid for the striker but insists that Celtic must find a replacement before the deal goes through. (Daily Record)

Celtic are ready to offer Olivier Ntcham a long-term deal with the French midfielder having been watched with Porto this summer. (Evening Times)

Scott Martin have been told he can leave Hibernian before Friday's transfer window closes with a handful of Scottish Premiership rivals keen to sign the 21-year-old midfielder. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says he is looking to potentially add one more player to his squad before the close of the transfer window on Friday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hampden Park's future at Scottish football's national stadium could be delayed for up to two more weeks after the Scottish FA board decided it needed more information before choosing between the Glasgow ground and Murrayfield, the home of Scottish rugby. (The Scotsman)