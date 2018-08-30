Rangers and Alfredo Morelos in talks over new contract for Bordeaux target
Rangers are confident of securing Alfredo Morelos on a new contract as manager Steven Gerrard looks to ward off interest in the in-form striker.
The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 11 appearances this season and was this week rewarded with his first senior call-up by Colombia.
Rangers also rebuffed a £3.75m offer from Bordeaux for Morelos, who cost £1m a year ago from HJK Helsinki.
"Yes, there has been progress with regards a new contract," Gerrard said.
"We'll have to wait and see how that pans out, but he is in talks, it's on-going.
"We're hoping there is some good news to report soon."
Gerrard is delighted that Morelos has built on the form that led to an £8m offer from Chinese club Beijing Renhe in January and that he has now received international recognition.
"He's a very confident player anyway, he always believes he can deliver, so it was no surprise for me to see him get a call-up," he said.
"He has been in fantastic form and we are all delighted for him. We hope he can go away and do himself justice and I believe that he will."