Confederation Cup quarter-finalists set

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2018 Confederation Cup will be held on 3 September

Raja Casablanca, Enyimba, Cara, USM Alger and Rayon Sports all qualified for the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

They joined already-qualified AS Vita Club, Renaissance Berkane and Al Masry after Wednesday's final group games.

The quarter-final draw will be held in Cairo on 3 September.

In the draw the winners of one group play the runners-up of another group - teams from the same group cannot play each other.

Morocco's Raja Casablanca moved to the top of Group A with 6-0 thrashing of Ghana's Aduana Stars.

Raja's Mahmoud Benhalib scored twice to take his tally in the competition to 10 and retain his place as the tournament's leading scorer.

Mouhcine Iajour also scored twice in the win with Zakaria Hadraf and Mohamed Rahimi wer also on the scoresheet

AS Vita Club of DR Congo dropped into second place after they lost 2-0 in Ivory Coast to Asec Mimosas.

Youngster Braciano Ta Bi and Issa Sanogo both fond the target in the first half to seal the win and ensure Asec finished third in the group.

Nigeria's Enyimba scored in injury time to beat Cara of Congo Brazzaville 1-0 to finish top of Group C.

Wasiu Alalade goal's completed the perfect return home for the club to its renovated stadium and new artificial pitch in Aba.

Enyimba last played at home two years ago and a near-capacity crowd defied wet weather to create a vibrant atmosphere at the 15,000-capacity Enyimba International Football Stadium.

The win lifted Enyimba to the top of the final standings with 12 points and CARA also qualified for the knockout phase as runners-up with nine points.

Williamsville of the Ivory Coast missed out on a place in the quarter-finals as they could only managed a goalless draw at home with already-eliminated bottom club Djoliba of Mali.

Burkina Faso forward Alain Traore was on target for Morocco's Renaissance Berkane

USM Alger of Algeria and Rayon Sports of Rwanda also booked places in the last eight by finishing first and second respectively in Group D.

A missed penalty did not prevent USM overcoming Gor Mahia of Kenya 2-1 in Algiers.

The Algerians topped Group D with 11 points thanks to goals from Congo Brazzaville-born Prince Ibara Domiana and substitute Amir Sayoud before Jacques Tuyisenge reduced arrears.

USM should have won more convincingly as Mohamed Meftah had an early penalty blocked by the leg of Fredrick Odhiambo and they should have been awarded another spot-kick.

Rayon secured the runners-up place as they scored early to bet out-of-contention Yanga of Tanzania 1-0 in Kigali.

The Rwandans, who trailed Gor by five points with two rounds remaining, secured the win after 19 minutes through Bonfis Bimenyimana.

Gor ended third on eight points after losing their last two matches while Yanga completed a disappointing campaign with just one victory and four points.

Renaissance Berkane of Morocco and Al Masry of Egypt both won their final games to complete their domination of Group B.

Berkane edged out visiting Songo of Mozambique 2-1 to finish top of the group.

Burkina Faso international and former Auxerre striker Alain Traore opened the scoring after just five minutes before Jimmy Ukonde equalised just after half-time.

Mohammed Farehane sealed the win for the Moroccans with 20 minutes left to play.

Al Masry won 2-0 at home over Sudan's Al Hilal - Mohamed Abdul-Latif and Mostafa Mohamed scoring in each half.