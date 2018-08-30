Hearts: Craig Levein to pick team against St Mirren from home after health scare

Austin MacPhee says he and Craig Levein have been in regular contact

Craig Levein will pick the Hearts team to face St Mirren while he recovers at home after being admitted to hospital with a health scare on Monday morning.

Assistant manager Austin MacPhee has confirmed that the 53-year-old has now been discharged from hospital but will not be at Tynecastle on Saturday.

"Craig will pick the team at the weekend," he said.

"He's home now and he's in very good spirits and we are all delighted that that's the case."

Hearts must repay Levein's faith - Naismith

MacPhee, who will take charge of the team from the Scottish Premiership leaders' dugout, revealed that he had been told of Levein's hospital admittance on Monday via a phone call from Hearts owner Ann Budge.

"When you first hear news about someone you are close to, it's shocking news," MacPhee said.

"The best thing is that, a couple of hours later, we had positive news and he was already on the road to recovery.

"He's recovering well. He'll be back as soon as he can."

Levein has been involved with MacPhee and Budge during a busy week ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

"I have been speaking to him every day and working with Ann on the transfers," MacPhee added. "He is fully abreast on all the developments."

Hearts re-signed left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan from Manchester United on Tuesday and are bidding to bring Dundee forward Craig Wighton to Tynecastle.