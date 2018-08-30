Jak Alnwick: Glasgow Rangers goalkeeper joins Scunthorpe United on loan

From the section

Jak Alnwick played six times in the Premier League for Newcastle at the end of 2014

Scunthorpe United have signed Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick on loan until January.

The 25-year-old is former Gers' midfielder Stuart McCall's first addition since taking over as Iron manager earlier this week.

Former Newcastle keeper Alnwick moved to Rangers in January 2017 from Port Vale for an undisclosed fee.

He has played 11 times for Rangers and ended last season as first choice after Wes Foderingham was injured.

