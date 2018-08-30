Nacer Chadli: Monaco set to sign West Brom's Belgium international winger

Nacer Chadli scored once in six appearances as Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup

Monaco are in the process of concluding a £10m deal for West Brom's Belgium international winger Nacer Chadli.

The 29-year-old is yet to play for the Baggies this season and is keen to move away from The Hawthorns following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Chadli scored six goals in 36 league appearances for West Brom.

Should the deal go through as expected, it will allow Baggies boss Darren Moore to target alternative signings before Friday's loan transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are understood to be interested in striker Hal Robson-Kanu.

However, West Brom have no intention of loaning the former Wales forward to a rival, so Boro would have to come up with an acceptable cash offer for a player who has already scored twice this season.