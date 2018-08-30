Josh Cullen: Charlton Athletic sign midfielder from West Ham on season-long loan

Josh Cullen's last appearance for West Ham United came in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea in April

Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Josh Cullen from Premier League side West Ham United on a season-long loan.

Cullen, 22, has made nine appearances for the Hammers since his debut against FC Lusitans in 2009.

He has since had two loan spells with Bradford City and spent part of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

"He went to the Championship last term so we thought he was going to be out of our reach," boss Lee Bowyer said.

"We had to just hang in there and bide our time and thankfully he's chosen to come to us.

"I think he's a great addition to the squad. He's a very good player in and out of possession so he'll be a good addition for us. I've always said I only want players that improve us, and he improves us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.