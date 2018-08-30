Falkirk: Jim McIntyre rejects offer to take over as manager

Falkirk wanted Jim McIntyre (right) to take over from Paul Hartley (left)

Former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre has rejected an offer from Falkirk to become their new team boss.

The Scottish Championship club are seeking a replacement for Paul Hartley, who was sacked on Tuesday.

McIntyre has been out of work since himself being dismissed last September by County, who went on to be relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

The 46-year-old had led the Dingwall side to their first major trophy - the Scottish League Cup - in 2016.

McIntyre, a former striker who has Reading and Dundee United among his former clubs, had previously managed Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic.

Falkirk say they parted with Hartley "by mutual consent", the decision coming days after a 3-0 home defeat by Queens that leaves the Bairns bottom of the table without a point after three games.