Max Lowe: Derby County defender joins Aberdeen on loan
-
Derby County left-back Max Lowe's arrival at Pittodrie should complete Aberdeen's summer recruitment, says manager Derek McInnes.
Lowe, 21, signed a three-year deal with the Championship club this week and has been loaned to the Scottish Premiership side until January 2019.
McInnes says Lowe is a "very good addition" to his defensive options.
He added there was "nothing" in reports linking Aberdeen with a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld.
Lowe has been capped by England at age-grade level and made three outings for the Rams this term.
Aberdeen's ninth summer signing - and third defensive addition - is available for the Premiership visit of Kilmarnock to Pittodrie on Saturday.
"I like a tackle, I love to get forward and show enthusiasm," he told RedTV.
"There are three Scottish lads at Derby and [former Kilmarnock midfielder] Craig Bryson spoke really highly of the league and said Aberdeen is a really massive club."