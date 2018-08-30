Sam McQueen: Middlesbrough sign Southampton defender on loan

Sam McQueen is Middlesbrough's third loan signing this summer after Jordan Hugill and Mo Besic

Middlesbrough have signed defender Sam McQueen on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Southampton.

The 23-year-old is a Saints academy product and, since his debut in February 2014, he has made 29 first-team appearances for the club.

His first senior start for Southampton came in the San Siro in their Europa League defeat by Inter Milan in 2016.

McQueen also spent time on loan at Southend United in 2015-16 and has made one appearance for England Under-21s.

