Enes Mahmutovic: Yeovil Town sign Middlesbrough defender on season-long loan deal

  • From the section Yeovil
Enes Mahmutovic
Enes Mahmutovic (right) started his career in Luxembourg with Fola Esch

Yeovil have signed Middlesbrough defender Enes Mahmutovic on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old Luxembourg international has played twice for Boro this season, and scored on his debut in an EFL Cup win over Notts County.

Mahmutovic joins Boro team-mate Alex Pattison at Huish Park.

"Alex spoke highly of Enes and I think it's important to listen to the views of players," boss Darren Way told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story