Wales Women v England Women

Wales goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan has not conceded a goal in 810 minutes of qualification football

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

England boss Phil Neville says his side will "have to be at their best" to win Friday's key Women's World Cup qualifier with Wales in Newport.

However, Neville denied suggestions that his future would be thrown into doubt if Wales win to take the automatic qualification berth for the 2019 Women's World Cup.

We're going to have to be at our best... winner takes it all," he said.

"Win and go to the World Cup. Lose and you're suffering."

Neville says England must treat Wales with respect, with Jayne Ludlow's side top of Group One.

"Wales are a good side, they have a good system, are defensively fantastic and they've got momentum," he said.

"We're treating this like we would USA, Germany, France - that kind of magnitude.

"We're going to give Wales respect. They've got spirit and togetherness but also really great players.

"The importance is in qualifying for the World Cup, but when it comes down to one game on any given day any team can win.

"I don't think it's going to define me or my players' careers but it would be a huge achievement. My personal future doesn't rest on it."

What are the permutations?

Wales lead Group One by a point from second-placed England, having played one game more. This is the final match in the group for Ludlow's team.

Defeat for England would end their chances of automatic qualification as only the group winners qualify outright. A draw would mean England needing at least a draw in their final match, in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, to finish top.

Whoever finishes second in the group will then be left biting their nails. From the seven European groups, the best four runners-up will go into the play-offs - but only one team from there will qualify for the finals.

Media playback is not supported on this device Neville 'won't be defined' by England v Wales 'grudge match'

Why is this scenario surprising?

Simply put, this group is supposed to be done and dusted, with England qualified and the other teams battling for second.

England reached the semi final of the last World Cup and Wales' women have never qualified for a major tournament, which is hardly surprising considering many of their squad are amateur players.

However, Wales are yet to concede a goal in this qualifying campaign and have defied all expectations.

If Wales win and qualify, it will be by far the biggest result in their history. Similarly, a failure to win the group, considering England are ranked fourth in the world, would be an embarrassing outcome for Neville's Lionesses.

Is this a grudge match?

Traditionally, when it comes to sport, yes. Neville said: "Is it a grudge match? Yes and I think that is maybe part of their [Wales'] motivation, to create an us-versus-them siege mentality."

However, Wales boss Ludlow insists her team are focused on qualification, rather than beating England.

She said: "[A grudge match] is the last thing I would want my players to be thinking about in that changing room. They have to focus on their jobs."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales record cap holder is urging Wales fans to make life difficult for England

Is the ground a factor?

Whereas 25,603 fans packed Southampton's St Mary's for the reverse fixture in April, a crowd of under 10,000 will be in attendance at Rodney Parade, the home of League Two side Newport County.

That has ruffled some feathers over the bridge, with England fans disappointed they can't be in attendance. However, Wales striker Natasha Harding says that is the least of the players' concerns.

"This isn't a concert, it is not about packing in as many people as we can," she said. "It is about us giving ourselves the best chance to qualify."

Key battles

O'Sullivan versus attack

The reverse fixture saw Wales' goalkeeper, office worker Laura O'Sullivan, produce the performance of her lifetime to keep England at bay and a similar effort will be needed in Newport.

England boss Neville is earning a reputation as an attacking manager; Barcelona's Toni Duggan and Manchester City duo Melissa Lawley and Nikita Parris will be looking to end Wales' incredible defensive record.

Who will Reign from Seattle?

In terms of the best players on the pitch, look no further than Wales' Jess Fishlock and England's Jodie Taylor, two of the biggest stars in the world - and club-mates at Seattle Reignn, of the USA's National Women's Soccer League.

Fishlock admits she was tempted to try to injure her friend and team-mate before the visit to Newport.

"It'll be fine coming up against her," Fishlock said of Taylor, the Euro 2017 Golden Shoe winner. "Jodie is a fantastic player, I train with her week in, week out and I was tempted to see if I could 'accidentally' catch her in training, but my heart didn't allow me to do that.

"She has great movement, she's fantastic in the box, but we were able to stop her last time. She's in great form, which comes at a great time for Seattle, but not for Wales."

MOST RECENT MEETING

England 0-0 Wales (6 April)