Burton Albion sign Jake Hesketh, Jake Flannigan and Devante Cole on loan

Jake Hesketh (left) and Jake Flannigan (centre) both began their career with Southampton while Devante Cole (right) came through the ranks at Manchester City

Burton Albion have signed Southampton midfield pair Jake Hesketh and Jake Flannigan on loan until 2 January, as well as Wigan striker Devante Cole

Hesketh, 22, began his career at Saints and has made four senior appearances.

Flannigan, who is also 22, played for Southampton's Under-23 side in the EFL Trophy in 2016.

Cole, 23, began his career with Manchester City before spells with Bradford City and Fleetwood Town and he has agreed a season-long loan.

"They [Hesketh and Flannigan] are two good additions to the squad who will fit in well with the youngsters we have got," Brewers boss Nigel Clough told the club's website.

"They are caught between first team and under 23 football at the moment, and just being involved in training with the first team will bring them on.

"Devante has a good record at League One and even without considering potential injury, we will be missing Liam Boyce in international breaks, so it seemed a sensible option for us to bring him in."

