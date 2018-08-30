Scotland: Celtic defender Jack Hendry out for Belgium & Albania

Jack Hendry earned his second cap in the defeat by Mexico in June

Celtic centre-back Jack Hendry has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the games against Belgium and Albania.

Hendry, 23, did not play in Celtic's win over Hamilton Academical on Sunday and is injured, the Scottish FA say.

Scotland face World Cup semi-finalists Belgium in a friendly on 7 September, then host the Albanians in their Nations League opener three days later.

Hendry made his Scotland debut against Hungary in March and earned his second cap in Mexico in June.

His withdrawal leaves just Charlie Mulgrew, John Souttar and Kieran Tierney as centre-back options for next month's two matches.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Hearts), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Tom Cairney (Fulham), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Oli McBurnie (Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).