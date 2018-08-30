Swansea City: Boss Graham Potter says he is 'happy' with squad numbers

Graham Potter has said he is keen to make further signings before the close of the loan transfer window

Swansea City manager Graham Potter claims he is happy with his squad size despite the prospect of no further signings before Friday's loan deadline.

Potter has turned to youngsters and began his reign with one fit senior striker after a summer transfer window that saw 13 players leave after relegation from the Premier League.

They signed Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last week.

"I think we have the numbers," Potter told BBC Sport Wales.

There have been calls for reinforcements to the squad from supporters and pundits alike, but Potter said he has "no complaints" over support at board level in the transfer window and contends his squad "is not as light as you think".

The former Ostersunds FK manager said: "I counted at training that our squad is about 27 or 28 players, so from a numbers perspective I think we are okay.

"Injuries will, at any level, always affect your starting XI and make you weaker, but that's the challenge of football.

The 43-year-old said it was "50-50" as to whether it was more likely that Swansea would make a signing or see further players leave, with several still being linked with moves away.

Ollie McBurnie has been the only senior striker available, but Potter stated he expects high-earning Wilfried Bony to remain at the club.

Bony has returned to training following a knee injury that ruled him out of much of 2017-18.

Potter also said there was still a playing future for wingers Nathan Dyer, Wayne Routledge and Luciano Narsingh, all of whom have been the subject of interest and who are yet to feature this season.

"When the window closes and there is no speculation, no possibilities, they indicate by that they want to be here and we can go forward with clarity," Potter said.

"We'll work with them, we want to be meritocratic as we can: the guys doing well get the chance to play. It's as simple as that."