Irish Premiership: David Healy wins August Manager of the Month award

NIFWA Chairman Keith Bailie presents Linfield manager David Healy with the Belleek trophy

Linfield boss David Healy has won the NIFWA Manager of the Month award for August.

The Blues have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and top the Irish Premiership table having secured away wins against Glenavon and Crusaders.

Healy's men also defeated Institute at Windsor Park and rescued a point against Cliftonville with 10 men.

An 8-0 win over Moyola Park in the League Cup rounded off a positive month for the south Belfast side.

The new season has signalled a return to form for the 2016-17 Premiership and Irish Cup champions, who suffered a disappointing campaign last season.

Linfield finished fourth in the league, some 24 points behind winners Crusaders.

"A lot of people doubted Linfield this season, so we were determined to make a strong start to the season and thankfully we have managed to do that," said Healy.

"We had a difficult run of fixtures in August, so I'm delighted that we have finished the month unbeaten."

The Blues host Ards on Saturday.