Craig Wighton: Forward joins Hearts from Dundee

Scotland Under-21 international Craig Wighton has sealed a move to Hearts

Striker Craig Wighton has joined Hearts from Dundee for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old made 92 appearances for the Dens Park club, scoring eight goals.

Boss Neil McCann believes Wighton "has not been in top form" recently and the time is right for him to move on.

"I have been in the exact same position as Craig, having come through the ranks at this very club, and maybe he did need to freshen it up," McCann said.

"He felt it was maybe the right time for him to go. I wish him every success at his new club."

Wighton becomes Craig Levein's 16th summer addition, and third new forward, following Steven MacLean, Uche Ikpeazu and Steven Naismith, while David Vanecek, another striker, will move to Tynecastle in January.

At Dens Park, McCann has brought in veteran striker Kenny Miller following his exit from the player-manager role at Livingston.

Dundee have lost all three of their Premiership matches to date and were eliminated from the Scottish League Cup after a chastening 3-0 home defeat by Ayr United.

McCann hopes 38-year-old Miller will bring a greater potency and "intelligence" to his attack, and he is set to feature in Saturday's league visit of Motherwell.

"We have been finding it a wee bit of a problem in scoring goals," the manager said. "I don't just expect Kenny to come in and shoulder all of that burden.

"We have other strikers here that will benefit hugely from him. Not only in training and in games but in the dressing room and how he conducts himself.

"I'm pretty sure Kenny looked at us and said he can make us better. And that is why I brought him here."