Cards, controversy & chaos: Relive Rangers' draw in Ufa

It started with a wonderful goal, and ended with nine-man Rangers doggedly defending their own box.

Along the way there were red cards, controversy and no shortage of nail-biting among the Ibrox faithful before they clinched a place in the Europa League group stage with a 1-1 draw in Russia against FC Ufa.

But how did the frantic contest unfold on social media..?

Ovie Ejaria... Ballon d'Or winner?

One-up from the first leg. And a ninth-minute away goal.

And what a goal, Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria collecting a loose ball and rifling a beautiful shot into the far corner. Two goals in two games for the youngster and the group stages look like a stick on...

Ufa 'steal' a leveller

Hang on, though. Stop looking at who Rangers might face in the group stages...

Just after the half hour, Ufa score. Dmitri Sysuev is sent scampering through on goal, and slides low past Allan McGregor.

HAW! OFFSIDE, REF!

A former Rangers midfielder tweets...

'El donkey' Morelos sees red...

Right, calm down. Rangers have looked pretty good and Ufa need two more goals. It'll be fine...

Oh. Alfredo Morelos. Again. Another red card. The Colombian commits a foul, boots the ball away, then bawls at the officials. Two yellow cards in about 20 seconds; Rangers down to 10.

Brainless? Probably. Needless? You bet.

...And Flanagan follows for 'winning a header'

Right, Rangers defended pretty well with 10 men against Aberdeen and St Mirren. They've got this...

Referee! That is harsh. Jon Flanagan has gone this time. No tantrum this time, just a highly-suspect piece of refereeing to earn a second yellow for leading with his arm. Basically, the defender has been sent off for winning a header.

There's 24 minutes to hang on with nine men. Gulp.

Not every supporter was sorry to see the back of him, though...

'Changed days' at Ibrox as Rangers prevail

Can they really hang on for 24 minutes with nine men and stay unbeaten under Gerrard?

Ufa bombard the Rangers goal. They hit a post and have a goal disallowed in injury time, but it's ruled out for a foul on Ejaria.

The, finally, the full-time whistle sounds...

A Scottish golfer tweets...

A former Rangers defender tweets...

A Scottish tennis player tweets...

A former Rangers striker tweets...