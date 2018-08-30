Carabao Cup third-round draw: Liverpool drawn at home to Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea have won the competition 13 times between them

Eight-time winners Liverpool have been drawn at home to Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Holders Manchester City face a trip to League One Oxford United, while Manchester United are at home to Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Arsenal, runners-up last season face London rivals Brentford and Tottenham will host Watford.

League Two Macclesfield, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, are away at Premier League West Ham.

Tottenham's tie with Watford could be played at MK Dons' Stadium MK as Wembley is unavailable during third round week.

"As a result of both our new stadium and Wembley being unavailable during this week, we have applied to the EFL board for special dispensation to play this tie at Stadium MK," said a Spurs statement.

"We appreciate that Stadium MK may not be an ideal destination for every fan to get to on a weekday evening, however the club felt it would not be beneficial to request a reverse of the fixture as it would have resulted in no more than a 10% allocation of tickets for our supporters at the venue of our opponents."

Burnley, who are also entering the competition at the third round stage, are away to League One Burton Albion.

There are three all-Premier League ties in total with Everton at home to Southampton.

Third round draw

West Brom v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Brentford

Burton Albion v Burnley

Wycombe v Norwich

Oxford United v Man City

West Ham v Macclesfield

Millwall v Fulham

Liverpool v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Blackburn

Preston v Middlesbrough

Wolves v Leicester

Tottenham v Watford

Blackpool v QPR

Everton v Southampton

Man Utd v Derby

Nottingham Forest v Stoke

Ties to be played on week commencing 24 September.

More to follow.