Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder joins Grimsby Town on loan

Elliot Embleton has featured once for Sunderland this season, in the Carabao Cup

League Two side Grimsby Town have signed Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton on loan until 6 January 2019.

The 19-year-old has made a total of four senior appearances for the Black Cats since making his senior debut against Wolves in December 2017.

Embleton came through the League One club's academy and has represented England at Under-20 level.

He will be eligible to make his debut on Saturday, when the Mariners welcome Yeovil Town to Blundell Park.

