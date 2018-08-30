Jonathan Walters: Burnley forward rejoins Ipswich Town on loan

From the section

Jonathan Walters has featured once for Burnley this season, against Istanbul Basaksehir in the third qualifying round of the Europa League

Championship side Ipswich Town have re-signed Burnley forward Jonathan Walters on loan until January 2019.

The 34-year-old scored 32 goals in 146 appearances for the Tractor Boys between January 2007 and August 2010.

The Republic of Ireland international has featured six times for the Premier League club since joining from Stoke City last summer.

Walters becomes Ipswich boss Paul Hurst's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.