Harry Kewell: Notts County set to name Crawley boss as new manager

Harry Kewell is the first Australian to coach a professional English side

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell is set to be announced as the new manager of Notts County on Friday, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

The League Two club sacked Kevin Nolan on Sunday after picking up only one point in their opening five games.

Former Australia international Kewell, 39, joined Crawley in May 2017.

Kewell, who played for Leeds United and Liverpool in the Premier League, led Crawley to 14th in League Two last season.

The Magpies are expected to announce a number of loan signings before the window closes, with owner Alan Hardy confirming on Twitter that at least two players would be joining the club.