Brad Walker made 20 league appearances for Hartlepool in 2015-16

Wrexham have signed Crewe Alexandra midfielder Brad Walker on a six-month loan.

The 22-year-old will bolster Wrexham's National League campaign under manager Sam Ricketts as he arrives from the League Two club.

Ricketts said: "Bradley is an excellent young player who can play in a number of midfield roles.

"He is accomplished and has played a lot of league football. I'm looking forward to working with him."