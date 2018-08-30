Celtic reject 'significant' Dembele bid as Mulumbu has medical - Rodgers

Celtic have rejected a "significant offer" for Moussa Dembele, a day after French club Lyon confirmed their interest in the striker.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed the bid before Celtic's Europa League play-off second leg against Suduva.

"We don't want Moussa to go and I can't see it happening," Rodgers told BBC Scotland, adding that the Frenchman will not be involved against Suduva.

Rodgers also confirmed Celtic are close to signing Youssouf Mulumbu.

The former Kilmarnock midfielder will have a medical later on Thursday and is expected to sign before Friday's midnight transfer deadline.

DR Congo international Mulumbu, 31, joined Kilmarnock in November last year, having previously played for West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

"We were always on the lookout for a really aggressive number eight to play midfield," Rodgers said.

"Youssouf was exceptional last year, he was very keen to come and play at a huge club and fits the profile and has the experience of being up here. All being well, it'll be a really good move for us."

'It's hard to replace him'

Dembele missed training on Wednesday as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed they "got in touch" with the 22-year-old, who he claimed is "interested" in moving to his homeland.

The former Fulham forward was at Celtic Park with his representatives on Thursday to discuss his future with chairman Peter Lawwell.

Rodgers expects the player to remain at the club and says he has not identified a replacement for the striker should he leave.

"There's not a huge list of players that can come in and offer the qualities Moussa gives us," the Celtic boss added.

"It's very hard within three days [to the Scottish transfer window closing] to do that."