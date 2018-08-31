Women's World Cup Qualifier: Republic of Ireland Women 4-0 Northern Ireland Women

Leanne Kiernan opened the scoring in the third minute

Northern Ireland Women were outclassed by the Republic of Ireland in a one-sided World Cup Qualifier in Tallaght.

Strike duo Leanne Kiernan and Katie McCabe each netted twice in a clinical attacking display from the hosts.

Qualification for next year's tournament in France was out of reach for both sides before kick-off, with the Netherlands and Norway battling it out at the top of Group C.

Northern Ireland host Slovakia in their final game on Tuesday.

West Ham's Kiernan was a bright spark throughout as the 19-year-old lived up to her billing as an exciting young prospect.

The forward opened the scoring inside three minutes with a clever lofted finished over the onrushing Jackie Burns.

Despite looking defensively suspect the visitors did pose a threat going forward, with captain Marissa Callaghan firing over at the back post as Alfie Wylie's side went in search of an equaliser.

At the other end Burns was kept busy throughout and the keeper did brilliantly to keep out Tyler Toland's long-range effort but was powerless to stop McCabe rifling the rebound into the top corner.

Kerry Montgomery was lucky not to receive her marching orders following a dangerously high challenge on Toland as Northern Ireland continued to struggle.

Kiernan and McCabe, both of whom ply their trade in the Women's Super League, were finding space at will as they tormented the visiting defence.

Kiernan's cool finish on 27 minutes put the result beyond doubt before McCabe added a fourth form the penalty spot following Burns' foul on Harriet Scott.

Although out of contention for qualifying, the Republic have enjoyed a reasonable campaign, finishing third in the group on 13 points.

A win for Northern Ireland against bottom-placed Slovakia would double their points tally.