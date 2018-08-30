Sandro Ramirez: Everton striker joins Real Sociedad on season-long loan
-
- From the section Everton
Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has joined Spanish side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old joined the Toffees from Malaga for £5.2m in July 2017, after his buy-out clause was met.
He scored just one goal in 15 appearances before joining Sevilla in January on loan.
The former Barcelona player started for Everton as they beat Rotherham 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, assisting Gylfi Sigurdsson's opener.