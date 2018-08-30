Celtic: Filip Benkovic loan deal from Leicester close - Brendan Rodgers

Celtic are close to completing a loan deal for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Benkovic, 21, joined the Premier League side from Dinamo Zagreb earlier this month for a reported £13m.

He could now be on his way north as Celtic bid to bolster their options in the centre of defence.

"He's a highly-rated young centre-half, big presence in both boxes, can play, and we'll see if we can complete that," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

Rodgers is also hopeful of finalising the acquisition of former Kilmarnock, Norwick City and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, who was due to undergo a medical on Thursday.

And the Celtic boss is eager to retain France Under-21 striker Moussa Dembele, the subject of transfer interest from Lyon, after the club rejected a "significant" bid for the player.

Dembele, 22, did not play as Celtic booked their place in the Europa League group stage with a 4-0 thumping of Suduva.

"We don't want Moussa to go and I can't see it happening," Rodgers said. "There's not a huge list of players that can come in and offer the qualities Moussa gives us."

More to follow.