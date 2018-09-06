Scotland v Belgium: Marouane Fellaini & Christian Benteke out through injury

Christian Benteke and Marouane Fellaini have both picked up injuries

Hearts' John Souttar is likely to make his Scotland debut as part of a back three in Friday's friendly at home to Belgium at Hampden Park.

The 21-year-old will play alongside Blackburn Rovers' Charlie Mulgrew and Celtic's Kieran Tierney.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke have pulled out of the visitors' squad through injury.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet had dropped out on Wednesday.

But Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard is fit to play in Glasgow despite having missed training on Wednesday.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had already been denied the services of Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne through long-term injury as his side warm up for their Nations League opener away to Iceland on Tuesday.

Scotland host Albania the previous day and head coach Alex McLeish will be hoping none of his central defenders are injured against Belgium with injuries having ruled out Aberdeen's Scott McKenna, Celtic's Jack Hendry and Hearts' Christophe Berra.

McLeish shrugged off that possibility and also insisted he has no concerns about Tierney moving from the left-back role he normally occupies at club level.

"Kyle Walker wasn't accustomed to playing centre-back on his right for England," he pointed out.

"I think Tierney can adapt really well. He is a super player and he knows how to drift out to left-back if Robertson's moving forward.

"He is a solid defender and it is another part of his education. I believe he is versatile enough to play that position."

McLeish, who also lost Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie, West Bromwich Albion forward Matt Phillips and Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney from his original squad, believes the experience of Mulgrew will be vital in talking Tierney and Souttar through the game.

The Scotland coach feels spoiled for choice at goalkeeper and was giving nothing away when asked who would be first choice between Celtic's Craig Gordon and Rangers' Allan McGregor.

"It is a dilemma, but we always find a solution that suits everybody and the goalkeepers are two top pros, two fantastic goalkeepers," he said.

"We are very lucky to have them competing at this level."

Other than the injury absentees, Martinez did not expect to make too many changes from the side that finished third in the World Cup this summer.

Martinez, who had a spell at Motherwell as a player, thinks McLeish's side will provide ideal opposition before facing opponents who were also in Russia.

"Alex McLeish has a lot of experience at international level after working for Scotland before," he said.

"Scotland are a young group. He is building a new team. I think it is going to be competitive, it is going to be a dynamic game.

"They have the players that can really turn defence into attack very quickly.

"It is the first time since we came back from the World Cup, so it is not the moment to make 11 changes and try to pick a new team to play against Iceland.

"That is not going to be the case. I am counting on everyone to be as strong as we can in both games."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Matz Sels (Strasbourg).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur), Thomas Meunier (Paris St-Germain), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Midfielders: Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Hans Venaken (Club Brugges), Birger Verstraete (Gent), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Eden Hazard (chelsea), Nacer Chadli (Monaco).

Forwards: Dries Mertens (Napoli), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Michy Batshuayi (Valencia), Leandro Trossard (Genk).