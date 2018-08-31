Scottish Gossip: Dembele, Celtic, Morelos, Rangers, Griffiths, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele's future at the club is hanging in the balance with manager Brendan Rodgers preparing for talks with the striker before the Scottish transfer window closes at midnight on Friday. (Times - subscription required)

Dembele, 22, posted a cryptic tweet amid an ongoing transfer tussle between Celtic and Lyon for the French striker's services. (Sun)

Rodgers is adamant Dembele will not be allowed to leave Celtic on Friday if the Scottish champions remain unable to find a replacement. (Scotsman)

And Rodgers also insists Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata, 27, will not be sold on transfer deadline day. (Sun)

Dynamo Kiev are lining up a transfer deadline day bid of £7m for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, while Bordeaux may rekindle their interest in the Colombian, 22. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes the club are handed a tough Europa League group-stage draw on Friday after his side beat Ufa on aggregate in the play-off round. (Herald - subscription required)

Gerrard refused to criticise Morelos and Jon Flanagan after both were red-carded in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Ufa, which sealed a 2-1 aggregate win for Rangers. (Scotsman)

Gerrard insists he trusts Morelos to handle Sunday's visit to Celtic Park and says the Rangers forward will start against city rivals Celtic. (Sun)

However, the Rangers boss said of Morelos: "He needs to help me now, he needs to really not get involved and just focus on his football." (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who scored his 100th goal for the club in Thursday's Europa League play-off win over Suduva, wants to agree a new contract and take his tally to 150. (Herald - subscription required)

Harold Moukoudi, 20, who was linked with Celtic at the weekend, is set to sign for Aston Villa on loan from Le Havre ahead of a potential £10m January deal. (Mirror)

Ex-Celtic and Scotland midfielder John Collins says Hampden is "finished" and believes former players should play a part in the decision-making process regarding the national stadium's future. (Sun)