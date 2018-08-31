Conor Washington: Striker leaves Queens Park Rangers by mutual consent

From the section

Conor Washington's last start for QPR came in their 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday

Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington has left Queens Park Rangers after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 26-year-old, whose current deal expired at the end of the season, scored 14 goals in 98 games for the R's

Rangers paid an undisclosed fee for Washington when they signed him from Peterborough in January 2016.

BBC Radio Sheffield report that Washington could be joining Championship rivals Sheffield United.

