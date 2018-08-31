Champions League plans to use Video Assistant Referees next season

Screens in stadiums told fans when a review of an incident was taking place during the World Cup

Uefa plans to use video assistant referees (VARs) in the Champions League next season, says president Aleksander Ceferin.

The system allows referees to review footage of key decisions in the game and was used widely during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"VAR is not completely clear for now but we also know there is no way back any more," Ceferin said.

Ceferin has not ruled out using VAR in this season's Champions League final.

He feels that aim is unlikely and stopped short of stating European football's governing body would definitely use VAR next season, instead insisting it was the "plan" to do so.

"It is much more problematic than it looks," he added. "We really have a huge territory. The plan is to do it for next season but let's see what happens. I don't want to predict anything 100%."

Ceferin said the intention was for VAR to be introduced from the final qualifying round onwards and also in the annual Supercup match between the Champions League and Europa League winners.

VAR was under intense scrutiny at the World Cup, where its use was allowed to clear up incidents around the awarding of goals, penalties, red cards and in cases of mistaken identity.

It use drew mixed reviews, with Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer stating the award of a penalty after VAR in the World Cup final was "ridiculous".

Australia's A-League was the first top-flight league to use the system in 2017, with Major League Soccer in America soon following.

England's Carabao Cup will use VARs in all fixtures held at a Premier League ground this season.