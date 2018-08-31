Rob Milsom: Notts County re-sign midfielder from Crawley Town

Rob Milsom made 81 appearances for Notts County in his first spell at Meadow Lane - and was the Magpies' player of the season for 2016-17

Rob Milsom has returned to Notts County from League Two rivals Crawley, just three months after leaving the Magpies.

Milsom, 31, follows new County boss Harry Kewell to Meadow Lane after the Australian's appointment on Friday.

He signed a short-term deal at Crawley but has made a swift return to County, initially on loan until January, when the deal will become permanent.

Milsom said: "Harry has been absolutely brilliant for me. I'm really enjoying my football under him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.