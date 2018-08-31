Luke O'Reilly: Carlisle United sign ex-Spurs keeper on half-season contract

League Two club Carlisle United have made nine signings this summer

Carlisle United have signed former Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Luke O'Reilly on a half-season contract following his summer release by the Premier League club.

O'Reilly, 22, is scheduled to remain at Brunton Park until the January window.

His signing follows the serious second-half leg injury suffered by first-choice keeper Joe Fryer in Saturday's 1-0 home win over Crewe.

O'Reilly is boss John Sheridan's ninth new arrival since taking over in June.

John Sheridan's Carlisle lie fourth in League Two after picking up 10 points from their first five games this season.

London-born O'Reilly, who left Cardiff's academy to join up with Spurs' under-21 squad in September 2017, played three games on loan with Southern League side Redditch during the second half of the 2016-17 season.

