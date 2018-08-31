Youssouf Mulumbu: Celtic sign midfielder on two-year contract

Youssouf Mulumbu took in Celtic's 3-0 win against Suduva on Thursday evening

Celtic have completed the signing of midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu on a two-year contract.

Former West Brom and Norwich player Mulumbu, 31, was a free agent after a spell at Kilmarnock last season.

The Scottish champions are also close to completing a loan deal for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, 21.

And manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to retain Moussa Dembele, 22, after Celtic rejected a "significant" bid for the striker.

France Under-21 cap Dembele has been the subject of transfer interest from Lyon and did not play as Celtic booked their place in the Europa League group stage with a 3-0 defeat of Suduva.

Mulumbu's only goal during his 20 games with Killie was in a 1-0 win against Celtic and the former Paris St-Germain player has made more than 300 club appearances.

After selling Stuart Armstrong to Southampton, Celtic missed out on his fellow Scotland midfielder John McGinn, who joined Aston Villa from Hibs.

Rodgers said on Thursday that the Scottish champions "were always on the lookout for a really aggressive number eight to play midfield".

And Mulumbu told the Celtic website: "The first goal for me is to show to the manager that I'm ready.

"Anytime he needs me I will respond on the pitch. We need to do well in the Europa League, retain all the domestic trophies and continue winning the Glasgow derbies. It's amazing to be part of that."

