Brad Collins: Chelsea goalkeeper joins Burton Albion on loan until January

Brad Collins has played three matches in the Checkatrade Trophy for Chelsea's under-21s

Burton Albion have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Brad Collins on loan.

The 21-year-old will join the Brewers until 2 January and comes in as cover after first-choice Stephen Bywater injured his shoulder on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa.

Collins, who has been at Chelsea since the age of 11, spent last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers where he made 45 appearances.

He has yet to make a first team appearance for the Blues.

"We are still awaiting scan results for Stephen but at the moment we are thinking anywhere between four and eight weeks," Burton boss Nigel Clough told the club website.

""I spoke to Mark Cooper (Forest Green manager) about him and he recommended him and said he really grew up in his time there last season.

"By the end of the loan spell he had become more of a man by playing in League Two and he will start on Saturday."

