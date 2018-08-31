Kelsey Mooney: Cheltenham sign Aston Villa youngster on loan

Kelsey Mooney has yet to feature for a senior team

League Two Cheltenham Town have signed teenage Aston Villa forward Kelsey Mooney on loan until January.

The 19-year old is the son of former Watford striker Tommy Mooney who now coaches at Villa Park.

He has yet to make an appearance for Villa, having signed his first professional deal in February 2017 which runs until next summer.

"He is an impressive player with very good movement and a good runner," said Robins caretaker boss Russell Milton.

